Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.88 ($142.88).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €95.74 ($111.33) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a one year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -29.38.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.