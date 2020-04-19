Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.