Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.