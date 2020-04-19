Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Sell

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.