GoldCoin Price Hits $0.0057 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $235,778.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 96.9% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00595945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

