Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.17. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of $316.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

