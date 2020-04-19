GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $48,977.26 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $48,977.26 and approximately $95.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,173.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.02515435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.49 or 0.03282833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00595945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00797590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076707 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00620069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

