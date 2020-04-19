Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Financial Comparison

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 7.03 $9.23 million $0.75 14.97 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 0.69 $36.74 million $0.82 7.20

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 11.12% 2.49% 1.01% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.98% 18.13% 0.88%

Summary

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

