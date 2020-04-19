Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.