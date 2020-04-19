Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.
Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 0.72.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
