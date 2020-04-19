Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -789.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

