Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $185.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLAD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

