Gerresheimer’s (GXI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.51 ($85.48).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €66.55 ($77.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.84. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.