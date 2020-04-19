GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 1,772,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,234. GDS has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.