FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

