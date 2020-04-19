FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGI. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.81.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

