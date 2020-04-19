Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 962.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.19. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $999.75 million and a PE ratio of 109.68.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

