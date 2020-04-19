FunFair Price Reaches $0.0018 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Binance and Gate.io. FunFair has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $181,940.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

