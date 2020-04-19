Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $0.90 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 313.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

FTR remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 7,075,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,445. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,894,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,494,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 754,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

