Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 685.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 686.78 ($9.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

FRES traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 707.80 ($9.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 654.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

