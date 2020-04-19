Freshpet’s (FRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,183.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

