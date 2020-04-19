Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $75.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $71.00 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.