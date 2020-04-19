Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.27). Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

FCX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 38,252,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,711,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,342,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

