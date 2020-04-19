Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $231,146.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00029997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04470062 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

