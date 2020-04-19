Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.