Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCREY opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.