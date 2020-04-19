FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 44.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $75.63 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.