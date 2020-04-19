Financial Contrast: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & DXC Technology (OTCMKTS:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.19 $1.26 billion $8.34 1.84 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.20 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DXC Technology and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 6 9 0 2.50 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 207.09%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -7.98% 16.98% 5.73% Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

