Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,650 ($74.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

FERG opened at GBX 5,274 ($69.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,494.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,508.59. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

