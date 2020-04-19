Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,417,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.