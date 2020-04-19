Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $22,800.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.