Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $179.24 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.