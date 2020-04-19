Evercore ISI Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to In-Line

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of BK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 8,579,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,462. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

