ETHplode (ETHPLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 85.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. ETHplode has a market cap of $58,927.15 and approximately $24.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, VinDAX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 74.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile