Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $13,965,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $11,192,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $6,277,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $5,149,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,997,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

