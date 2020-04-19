Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 1,854,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $935.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

