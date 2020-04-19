Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 265 ($3.49).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQN. Berenberg Bank lowered Equiniti Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.69. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Equiniti Group will post 1711.99997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 3.54 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Equiniti Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

