EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $43.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.94% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.