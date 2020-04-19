ENI (NYSE:E) & GrowMax Resources (NYSE:APEOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

ENI (NYSE:E) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.43 $165.76 million $1.79 10.59 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.0%. ENI pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENI has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENI and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 3 5 2 0 1.90 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 0.26% 5.66% 2.30% GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04%

Summary

ENI beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

