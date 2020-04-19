Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.97 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.33.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,277,070. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$640,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,624,376. Insiders have sold a total of 37,100 shares of company stock worth $1,555,494 in the last quarter.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

