Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

ENR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,880. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Energizer by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,269.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

