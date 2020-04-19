Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

LLY traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $157.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

