Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Downgraded by TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFN. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.16.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

