electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.10 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOR. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.