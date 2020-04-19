Eight Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$4.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.81.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

