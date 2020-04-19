Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $1.73 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02780040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00227573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

