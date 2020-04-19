EDUCare (EKT) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

