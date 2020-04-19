DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €259.26 ($301.47).

ADS opened at €218.70 ($254.30) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of €211.22 and a 200-day moving average of €266.67.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

