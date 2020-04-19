DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 16 ($0.21).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON DX opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.51. DX has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21).

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 258,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,102.42 ($23,812.71). Also, insider Ronald Series acquired 70,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,445.67).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

