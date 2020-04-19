DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.63 ($33.29).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €24.16 ($28.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a one year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.