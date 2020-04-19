DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRRX. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.40.

DURECT stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 173.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 97,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

