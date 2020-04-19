Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.31 ($34.08).

Shares of DUE opened at €20.36 ($23.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

